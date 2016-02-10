Ohio's Sen. Brown Wants Comprehensive Federal Help to Fight the Opioid Epidemic

With opioid overdose deaths rising nationwide, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced a bill he says would provide a comprehensive approach to addiction.

Brown says the bill covers heroin and other opioid addictions from crisis through recovery by increasing access to treatment and boosting proven prevention efforts like early education for children.

Judy Johnson of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Service Board in Ross County in South Central Ohio says Brown’s bill will help her extend scarce resources to fight the heroin epidemic. And she cites the bill’s call to increase the number of patients a doctor can treat with the heroin rehab drug Suboxone. But she says the bill’s comprehensive character is the most important element.

“Realizing that you can’t just hit one area, that there’s a whole continuum of care that needs additional time, resources and effort.”

Brown’s vill also includes funding for competitive bidding by communities to build treatment centers and for other resources.