Two Ohio senators are touring the state listening to views on medical marijuana. During a stop in Cincinnati this week, Nicole Scholten with Ohio Families Cann says her daughter Lucy suffers from hundreds of daily seizures and cerebral palsy. Scholten believes medical marijuana could improve Lucy's quality of life.

Marijuana “may be the best chance yet in 12 years and 12 invasive treatments. She’s a kid that has trialed 10 different crummy FDA-approved medications a Vegas nerve stimulator and the ketogenic diet.

Scholten says all those efforts have failed to improve Lucy's situation, despite FDA approval.

Others like Dr. Jeffrey Goldsmith with the American Society of Addiction Medicine were less supportive of medical marijuana.

Ohioans Plead for and Caution Against Medical Marijuana

“Marijuana’s a plant. It’s not a medicine. It has not passed FDA review as other medicines have.”

Goldsmith says cannabis should be put through those same rigorous testing standards rather than being legalized by the state. The Cincinnati stop is part of a listening tour as state leaders decide whether to consider decriminalizing marijuana for medical use. The senators were in Cleveland last week.