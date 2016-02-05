© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Brown Meets with Cleveland and Federal Regulators to Talk About Lead Poisoning

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 5, 2016 at 3:13 PM EST
Sherrod Brown
FILE PHOTO

  U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown met with federal and local officials in Cleveland today to talk about protecting people from lead poisoning.

He said earlier this week his concerns extend beyond  the lead that has shown up in water supplies in Sebring and in Flint, Mich. He notes that in older cities like Cleveland, Akron and Canton, the problem is more often lead in flaking paint in houses and in soil.

  “I was in the neighborhood where the smelters were that were closed down in parts of Cleveland, where families didn’t even know there had been a smelter there a generation ago. And the dirt where their children play is contaminated, and we’re trying to deal with those issues, too. We have a congress that doesn’t want to fund things like that, but to me there’s nothing more important for government to do than preserve the health and safety of children.”

Brown acknowledges Congress did OK $2 billion for the so-called hardest-hit fund to clear away and renovate blighted buildings. He says 40,000 children in Cuyahoga County  have been diagnosed with lead contamination over the last 15 years.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
