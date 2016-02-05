State senators leading an inquiry into whether Ohio should consider legalizing medical marijuana brought their listening tour to Cincinnati yesterday. Democrat Kenny Yuko, who has multiple sclerosis, is a firm supporter.

“It’s an opportunity to take a natural plant and provide a quality-of-life change for people who are suffering day-in-and-day out.”

Republican Dave Burke is less convinced.

A Skeptic and Proponent Tour Ohio for Input on Medical Marijuana

“I remain a skeptic. You know the federal government has been looking into this product for quite some time. And if it was supposed to work, you’d think you would know something by now.”

The senators heard from some who desperately want marijuana legalized in order to provide relief from debilitating illnesses. However, others said Ohio should wait for the FDA to test, approve and regulate cannabis-based drugs.