Chagrin Water Tests at School Come Back Acceptable

The drinking water at a Chagrin Falls elementary school has been ruled acceptable. Late last week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency took water samples from Gurney Elementary after a previous test had shown unacceptable levels of lead.

School officials had all drinking fountains shut off and issued bottled water to students and staff. New test results now show the lead and copper levels to be within federal safety guidelines.

Robert Hunt is the superintendent for Chagrin Falls schools.

“We’re obviously pleased with those results. However we did make the decision earlier this week that we would go above and beyond out of abundance of caution, and we took 20 additional samples from within the building. And we’ll have those tests available on Feb. 10th. So at this point, we remain on bottled water just to ensure that everything is okay, and then we’ll determine next steps after those test results are in.”

Hunt suspects that a lull in activity in the school building over the summer caused copper pipes to corrode, contributing to high pH levels in the water.