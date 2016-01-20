Portman Pushes Against Opiate Addiction

To help address the opiate addiction problem in Ohio, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is pushing federal legislation with Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse. It's called the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

“Not just at Rainbow (Babies and Children’s Hospital), but also the people involved in addiction services here, the psychiatry department, so that it actually makes sense to help people who are addicted. We saw babies -- tiny, tiny babies -- who area already addicted to drugs and they take them through a process of withdrawal, in a humane way, to ensure that they can have a healthy life.”

One UH physician says in the past 15 months, 52 hospitals across Ohio have cared for more than 3,600 newborns that were drug dependent.



