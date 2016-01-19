Ohio EPA Will Hold a Hearing on One of the Most Controversial Aspects of the NEXUS Pipeline

The Ohio EPA has scheduled a public information meeting and hearing in Wadsworth to examine an especially controversial part of the NEXUS pipeline project.

The session has to do with plans for a natural-gas compressor station near Wadsworth to boost flow in the proposed NEXUS pipeline across northern Ohio. Such stations typically occupy 20 acres or more and raise concerns about emissions and environmental impact on nearby areas.

Lee James, a spokesman for the Ohio EPA, says “The information session will be a presentation of information concerning compression stations, and this proposal in Wadsworth. And then the meeting will move to a more formal public hearing whereby individuals in the community who want their comments, their concerns, part of the public record, can do that.”

The combined meeting and hearing will be at Cloverleaf Elementary School at 6 p.m. on Feb.16th.