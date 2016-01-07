© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Delegate Count test
Supporters of Drug Price Ballot Question Push Back

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 7, 2016 at 9:58 PM EST
AIDS Healthcare Foundation logo
AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a group backing an HIV/AIDS drug price ballot issue that was rejected by the Secretary of State, is pushing back.  Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Supporters want state lawmakers to take action on their plan to limit the price of HIV/AIDS drugs. And if they don’t, the group wants to take it before voters in November. But Secretary of State Jon Husted has sent petition signatures that were submitted to bring it before lawmakers back to counties for more verification. Michael Weinstein says that’s why his group is suing Husted in the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We are concerned that the Secretary of State is trying to run out the clock in order to prevent us from getting on the ballot in November.”

In a written statement, Husted says he is doing his job to safeguard elections by investigating claims of invalid petitions.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
