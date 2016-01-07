Supporters of Drug Price Ballot Question Push Back

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a group backing an HIV/AIDS drug price ballot issue that was rejected by the Secretary of State, is pushing back. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Supporters want state lawmakers to take action on their plan to limit the price of HIV/AIDS drugs. And if they don’t, the group wants to take it before voters in November. But Secretary of State Jon Husted has sent petition signatures that were submitted to bring it before lawmakers back to counties for more verification. Michael Weinstein says that’s why his group is suing Husted in the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We are concerned that the Secretary of State is trying to run out the clock in order to prevent us from getting on the ballot in November.”

In a written statement, Husted says he is doing his job to safeguard elections by investigating claims of invalid petitions.