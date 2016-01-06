© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Federal Judge Rules Against DeWine on Affordable Care Act Lawsuit

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 6, 2016 at 4:47 PM EST
photo of Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The lawsuit filed by Ohio’s attorney general, a county and four state universities over a provision in the Affordable Care Act isn’t over. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

It was almost a year ago when Mike DeWine filed the suit, teaming up with officials from Warren County along with Shawnee State, Bowling Green, Youngstown State Universities and the University of Akron. With DeWine, they argued a $6.25 million federal tax bill on their public employee health plans was unconstitutional.

“We don’t find the authority in there for the federal government, for the Obama administration, to tax the state.”

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley disagreed, saying the Affordable Care Act is constitutional because it regulates state and local governments in their capacity as employers. The AG’s office says it will appeal.

