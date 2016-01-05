Ban on Microbeads is a Big Step in Fighting Plastic Pollution

President Barack Obama has signed a ban on products containing microbeads. The tiny pieces of plastic found in facial scrubs and other products have been found in high concentrations in Lake Erie and other waterways.

Sherri Mason, a researcher at the State University of New York, discovered Lake Erie’s microbead pollution in 2012.

She’s now concerned about another non-biodegradable material that’s finding its way into the Great Lakes food chain. Mason says her fleece jacket and other synthetic fibers are also major sources of pollution.