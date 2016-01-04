Ohio Regulators Want to Hear Why Some Support Coal Plant Plan

The state’s utility regulators are looking over a plan that would guarantee a profit for two utilities that operate coal plants by raising the price on electric bills and want to hear why certain groups are ok with it. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

AEP’s latest draft would keep three coal units afloat for eight years and then guarantee their closure by 2030.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel represents customers in these cases. The OCC’s William Michael wants three groups -- IGS Energy, Direct Energy and the Sierra Club -- to give depositions on why they weren’t opposing AEP’s plan.

“This is a $2 billion case. It is a case of the most gravity and I think the commission would benefit from a very robust record.”

Those groups argued that questions as to why they signed off on the plan could violate attorney-client privileges.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio ruled for the consumers counsel and asked those three groups to provide depositions this week.