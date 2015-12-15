Cleveland Tries to Fight One of the Nation's Worst Lead-Poisoning Problems

Cleveland averages an estimated 400 cases of lead poisoning each year. During a hearing today city health and housing officials briefed council on attempts to change that.

Some members of City Council believe the city’s lead- poisoning prevention programs must focus more on eliminating lead in homes before children become sick. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports.

The Ohio Health Department has cited Cleveland for investigating less than 30 percent of recent cases where a child has been diagnosed with lead poisoning. City health and housing officials told council more inspectors are being trained, and better record keeping will be implemented to address the backlog of cases. Council President Kevin Kelly questioned how landlords can allow multiple cases of lead poisoning in a single rental unit.

“At what point is this criminal negligence? I mean we’re talking about poisoning kids. And if these same houses, somebody moved out -- OK, goodbye. New family moves in and we’re getting the same result, you know that’s kind of a clear-your- desk moment and something we need to deal with.”

Interim city Health Director Natoya Walker told council that in many cases, the families involved are extremely transient and may move in and out before the child is diagnosed with lead poisoning. Meanwhile, another family moves in before the home is inspected.