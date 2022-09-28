-
The rate at which Black babies in Summit County died before reaching their first birthdays dropped in 2020, according to data presented Wednesday during Akron's Health Equity Summit.
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
COVID-19 is associated with an increase in new diagnoses of Type 1 diabetes in children, according to a study by researchers at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.
Only recently have researchers begun to understand the connection between trauma from viewing racial incidents in the media and poor health outcomes among Black Americans.
The Biden administration unveiled its plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases in eight years — 40 pages of ideas to make nutritious food easier to get in America.
Northeast Ohio's supply of the updated Moderna booster shot that protects against the new omicron variants has run out in some communities and is low in others after a reported inspection issue at a vaccine manufacturing plant in Indiana earlier this month.
According to a new report from the CDC, four out of five pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. The leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths include opioid overdose, stress exacerbating mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, heart problems and infections.
Nearly every state has laws that limit access to opioid treatment programs, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Dr. Airica Steed will be the new CEO of MetroHealth, the hospital system announced Thursday. She will replace outgoing CEO Akram Boutrous who is retiring at the end of 2022.
Several studies have drawn a connection between living in neighborhoods that were subject to redlining, the historic discriminatory mortgage lending practices instituted in the 1930s, and an increased likelihood that a resident will suffer from asthma today. Experts say the historic systems and structures which pushed many African Americans into redlined communities affect many Cleveland and Akron residents who live in the Ohio Valley Asthma Belt today.
The Cleveland Clinic will host free community health fairs on Sept. 22 for people of all genders ages 18 and up to address health disparities in underserved and minority communities. The fairs offer free health screenings for prostate cancer, diabetes, hepatitis C and other conditions.
An informational website and a streamlined call center are being touted as vital resources while the state raises awareness of problem gambling and suicide prevention.