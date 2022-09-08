5 Images
Guardians game fans
Scott Singer and Cameron Singer
Scott Singer and his son Cameron at their first postseason game. (Ygal Kaufman)
Marilee Boroski & Anyta McVeigh
Marilee Boroski and Anita McVeigh, sisters of Rays bullpen coach and Ohio native Stan Boroski, enjoy the game. (Ygal Kaufman)
Rick Schiller and Eric Yasinow
Best friends Rick Schiller and Eric Yasinow return to watch the Guardians, years after having given up their season tickets. (Ygal Kaufman)
Joe Szabol
Joe Szabol is a super fan who shows his love through his unique style. (Ygal Kaufman)
Dave FEdor
Dave Fedor, his son and his two granddaughters get ready for game time. (Ygal Kaufman)
1/5