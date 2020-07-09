2 Images
A side by side comparison of the current code versus form-based code
Daniel DeAngelo compares an Aldi in the Merriman Valley to an Aldi in a community zoned by form-based code.
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls' current zoning codes allow for developments like this to occur. Daniel DeAngelo used this Aldi as an example of poor zoning. It is not pedestrian friendly, not visually appealing and has a lot of unused asphalt. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
This Aldi in a community that uses form-based code is more accessible to pedestrians, has lots of windows, is closer to the street and the bus stop and has parking in the back. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
