Cleveland Metroparks levy passage means more greenspace expansion, higher property taxes

Northeast Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed the Cleveland Metroparks levy Tuesday to fund an expansion at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and greenspace investment on the city’s East Side according to unofficial election results.

The 10-year levy appeared as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots. It appeared on track to pass with about 77% of the vote. With the levy passed, the park system can move forward with plans to expand and improve greenspace in the region.

Cleveland Metroparks CFO Wade Steen told Ideastream in September that the levy will add $12 million to $14 million to the parks’ revenue.

The Cleveland Metroparks is working with the city of Cleveland and the Port of Cleveland to develop new greenspace on the Lake Erie shoreline near the St. Clair-Superior and Glenville neighborhoods. They’ll also be working with East Cleveland on improving a portion of Forest Hills Park.

The funds could also be used to expand the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest building, Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman told Ideastream in September.

Funds from the levy will also be used to help the parks keep up with rising inflation, Steen said.

The 2.7-mill replacement levy increases property taxes for homeowners by about $27 for every $100,000 of home valuation.

This means that homeowner’s tax contribution to Cleveland Metroparks will increase from $67.38 to $94.50 per $100,000 of valuation.