Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters.

The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.

From there, it would raise every year for three years, reaching $15 an hour by January 2028.

The attorney general's office rejected a previous version of the petition two weeks ago.

The Ohio Ballot Board will now determine whether the petition represents a single or multiple constitutional amendments.

If the board certifies the proposal, the petitioners must then collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 10% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

Those signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and, for each of those counties, the number must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

