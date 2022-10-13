Man pleads guilty, faces life for attempted mass shooting of women at OSU campus

A 22-year-old Hillsboro man accused of plotting a mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University faces life in prison after pleading guilty this week to federal charges of attempting to commit a fatal hate crime, according to the U.S. Justice of Department.

Tres Genco, who was forced out of the army shortly after joining, wrote a manifesto declaring his hatred of women, according to a news release from the DOJ.

He hoped to kill thousands, designed a plot for the attack and bought weapons before he was arrested in July 2021, the news release states.

Genco participated in online forums centered on the hatred of women and celebrated former mass killings targeting women.

The DOJ reports Genco bragged about targeting women with water guns in the past and identified with the “involuntary celibate” community known as “incels.” The press release described them as “an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women.”

“Hate has no place in our country – including gender-based hate – and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute any such conduct,” said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

In Genco’s manifesto, he stated he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge…”

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

