Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will not run for reelection in 2023

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has announced he will not run for reelection next year.

"After much consideration and self-reflection, I have decided not to seek a third term as the mayor of this great city," Horrigan said in a late Tuesday news release.

Horrigan plans to complete his second term through December 2023, he said in the statement.

"My reasons for not running are my own, and they are without regret," Horrigan said in the statement.

Some people speculated Horrigan would not run for a third term. His second term was plagued with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker and subsequent protests and safety concerns.

Voters elected Horrigan in 2015 and again in 2019. During his tenure, he got the city's first anti-discrimination ordinance passed, focused on infrastructure improvements and created a Health Equity Summit. More recently, he advocated for the creation of a civilian police review board - which was recently passed by city council amid some concerns and frustration.

Before becoming mayor, Horrigan served as a Ward 1 Councilman for 8 years and was the Summit County Clerk of Courts.

Two people have already announced they will run for mayor in 2023 – current Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik and consultant Joshua Schaffer.

The Democratic primary take place in May. No Republicans have yet announced they'll run, so the winner of the primary is likely to be Akron's next mayor.

Read Horrigan's full release below.

"After much consideration and self-reflection, I have decided not to seek a third term as the mayor of this great city.

My reasons are my own, and they are without regret. It is the honor of my professional lifetime to serve as Akron’s 62nd mayor. It is my intention to complete my second term through December 2023 with the same vigor and integrity that I hope I have displayed so far. There’s still more work to be done.

I’d like to thank the Akron community that continues to place their trust in me as a leader. Many of you have supported my vision for the community throughout my tenure as Mayor, and some through almost 30 years of public service.

Finally, thank you to my family. My wife Deanna, daughters Cassidy, Kennedy and Camille, granddaughters Luca and Winter, my mom, sisters, brother and all who have supported me throughout this time. I’ve been blessed beyond belief."

