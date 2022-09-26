Akron City Council to vote on Mayor Dan Horrigan's proposed civilian police review board

Akron City Council will vote on Mayor Dan Horrigan’s proposal for a civilian police review board Monday night.

The proposed 11-member review board would review complaints against Akron Police and provide input on the department’s trainings, policies and procedures.

It would also create the Office of the Inspector General, (OIG) which would include an inspector general, assistant inspector general and an administrative specialist. The OIG would be hired with the mayor’s consent and report directly to the board.

The oversight board would be made up of at least one representative from each of the city’s 10 wards, according to the proposal. Some members must have expertise in law enforcement, racial and social justice and mental health services.

The mayor will pick six of the members with council’s consent, and council will decide the remaining five.

The application process will open to the public on Tuesday and be accepted through Oct. 31.

However, Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik does not want to take applications until voters decide on charter amendment that would create a different review board in November.

“I worry that it could create a process in which there are two application processes, and confusion to folks,” Malik said in a committee meeting Monday. “I would urge that we hold off on that part of the process until after that vote is conducted in early November.”

The charter amendment would create a 9-member review board and strengthen the city’s police auditor position. Akron City Council would pick six members and the remaining three would be selected with the mayor’s consent.

Malik helped craft the charter amendment and prefers that proposal but said he still plans to vote for the mayor’s ordinance.

“It would be better to have this proposal than not have this proposal,” Malik said in the committee meeting.

On the other hand, Ward 2 Councilman Phil Lombardo said there is already enough oversight of police misconduct investigations.

“From the BCI investigation, the APD internal investigation, the attorney general’s office … and so forth, to add another level of oversight makes me wonder why we do not trust the professionals,” Lombardo said.

Aside from the number of board members, the key difference between the ordinance and charter amendment is the permanence. The ordinance could be changed by future legislation, whereas the version being voted on in November would be codified in the city’s charter.

If both pass, the ordinance would have to be adapted to the charter amendment.