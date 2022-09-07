Nan Whaley outlines plan for Ohio to train workers for companies that pay living wage

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, said more needs to be done to connect Ohioans who don't earn a living wage with employers that have jobs they cannot fill.

She outlined a plan that she said will increase the number of good-paying jobs in Ohio while training potential employees for jobs that are going unfilled.

Whaley said too many Ohioans are working more than one job just to make ends meet.

“One good job should be enough to care for yourself and for your family. But as I travel around the state, it’s clear that just isn’t the case for too many Ohio families. I talk to far too many folks who are working full time but still have to go to the food banks," Whaley said.

Whaley’s plan would invest $65 million from Ohio’s share of the federal infrastructure package to train employees statewide through apprenticeships with companies that are seeking workers. In return, she said the state would then require those companies that do business with the state to pay a living wage.

"The DeWine administration has focused nearly all of its efforts on big ribbon cuttings almost exclusively in the Columbus area. They are perfectly fine leaving places like Dayton or Mansfield or Marietta behind," Whaley said.

Whaley's job plan is called "One Good Job." The goal would be to make sure any Ohioan who goes through the program will have a job that pays a living wage and provides public services like building roads or bridges, expanding broadband, and more.

“It’s time we take bold action, putting Ohioans to work rebuilding our state. If you are willing to work hard rebuilding Ohio, our administration will get you the training and access you need to a good-paying union job through our 'One Good Job' pledge," Whaley said.

Whaley said, if elected, she believes the program could train more than 17,000 workers in the first four years of her administration.

But Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, said Whaley's plan is not new. In a statement, McLaughlin said Ohioans should look at the DeWine's record.

“Governor DeWine has rewritten the record books in Ohio with regard to winning historic investments, like Intel, and investing in career, technical education for Ohio workers," McLaughlin wrote.

The statement went on to say DeWine's focus on programs like TechCred and IMAP are not only helping thousands more Ohioans get a free education that leads to quality, higher-paying jobs, but — McLaughlin said — DeWine is building a modern workforce to create opportunities for generations.

"We are already seeing that Governor DeWine's policies that are attracting massive investment to the state are having ripple effects in making Ohio the best place to live, start a business and raise a family," McLaughlin wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.