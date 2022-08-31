Investigators probe Columbus Police shooting of unarmed Black man

Columbus police and city leaders promise a complete and transparent investigation after the police shooting of an unarmed Black man.

Columbus police released body cam footage Tuesday hours after an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

The video shows officers executing a 2:00 a.m. raid of a Sullivant Avenue apartment. Lewis was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The video shows officers knocking on the door, detaining two men and asking if anyone else was in the unit. After yelling, “We’re sending the dogs in!” officers release a police dog and search the apartment. An officer holding the dog opens a back bedroom door and immediately fires his gun.

Lewis was shot as he sat up in bed with something in his hand, that authorities say turned out to be a vape pen.

After the shooting Lewis was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is now in the hands of The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"When our officers have done the right thing, then we're going to stand with them, and when they do the wrong thing, we're going to hold them accountable. We can't do either of those things right now, until this investigation is complete,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Police went to the apartment to serve a warrant for domestic violence, assault, and improperly handling a firearm.

Police identified the officer who shot Lewis as Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the force. He was placed on leave during the BCI investigation.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant offered condolences to the family.

“As a parent, I sympathize and grieve with his mother. As a community, I grieve with our community, but we’re going to allow this investigation to take place,” said Bryant.

This was the third police shooting in eight days.

