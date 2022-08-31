Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer suggesting he backs GOP governor

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin said he is not breaking ranks with fellow Democrats to support Gov. Mike DeWine, despite a flyer that surfaced Wednesday listing him as part of a host committee for a fundraiser for the Republican governor.

The flyer includes Griffin’s name along with those of several East Cleveland Democrats as hosts of a reception for the DeWine-Husted campaign at a party center in the East Side suburb.

Griffin, who has endorsed Democratic candidate Nan Whaley against DeWine, said he never signed on to host a DeWine fundraiser. He said he was recently invited to a meeting with state officials, including the governor, to discuss a development project on the Cleveland-East Cleveland border near University Circle.

The council president said he agreed to attend that meeting, but had no indication that it was a fundraiser. He said he now has no plans to go.

“I’m livid. I’m livid,” he told Ideastream Public Media on Wednesday. “I’m a strong Nan supporter.”

Griffin, a former executive vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, was elected council president by the all-Democratic Cleveland City Council after the November election last year.

Another local Democratic official listed on the flyer as a host, East Cleveland Council President Nathaniel Martin, said he does plan to attend the event Wednesday night.

“I’m not planning to make any donations or anything like that,” Martin told Ideastream.

Martin said that as a local elected official, he ought to attend an event with the governor, even one of the opposite party. He praised DeWine for making multiple visits to East Cleveland, but said his attendance at the event shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement.

“I’m going because I think it’s going to benefit – you can quote me – the city of East Cleveland,” Martin said.

Asked to confirm whether the flyer was legitimate, a spokeswoman for the DeWine campaign said she would look into the matter.