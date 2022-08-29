Ohio Debate Commission working to get Republican candidates on stage in October

The Ohio Debate Commission has released its schedule of events, two debates and a candidarte forum, for three top statewide races this year. The commission is hosting a U.S. Senate Debate, a gubernatorial debate and a forum for the race for chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court .

All three Democratic candidates have agreed to participate. None of their Republican counterparts have signed on, though they have not declined.

Executive Director Jill Zimon said she is willing to work with the Republican candidates to secure their participation.

“Our process is for us to sit with both the campaigns and review what is a draft MOU, which is a draft memorandum of understanding, so that we can get their input," Zimon said. "Yes, we’ve selected a date and a venue, but the format and everything else is something that we review with them.”

Jeff Dean / AP Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance speaks at a rally in Mason, Ohio, on Jan. 30. He is the only Republican candidate not in direct talks with the ODC on participating in the U.S. Senate debate.

Zimon said she is in talks with all of the Republican candidates, except senate candidate J.D. Vance. She said the door remains open for each of the candidates. All certified candidates were contacted in mid May about the debates, and they all have previously participated in Ohio Debate Commission events.

Despite the recent partisan divide on the matter of debates, Zimon thinks it's important now more than ever to hold them.

"Although campaigns may be looking to debates as a way to have a political foil, we are working hard to help them see the role debates play in democracy," Zimon said.

In a statement on the debate, Justice Sharon L. Kennedy's team said, “Each day Justice Kennedy is engaging with Ohioans from every corner of the state to listen to their concerns and talk about our judicial system and how it affects our daily lives. Whether or not it is an election year Justice Kennedy looks forward to continuing these direct conversations to learn from and speak with people from all of Ohio’s 88 counties.”

STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU Although Gov. Mike DeWine has not yet signed on to participate in this year's gubernatorial debate, he participated in ODC's gubernatorial debate in 2018.

The gubernatorial debate between current Governor Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is scheduled for October 10. The Senate debate between U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Vance to fill retiring Sen. Rob Portman's seat will take place October 12. The Chief Justice forum between Justice Jennifer Brunner and Kennedy to replace retiring Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is expected to take place on one of those days. All of the events will take place at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

The formats and moderators will be announced after negotiations with the candidates are complete.

Ideastream Public Media is a member of the Ohio Debate Commission and will broadcast the statewide debates.

