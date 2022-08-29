Housing is focus of Cleveland Mayor Bibb's first American Rescue Plan Act proposals

Housing development programs make up the lion’s share of Mayor Justin Bibb’s first round of American Rescue Plan Act spending plans.

The mayor’s staff on Monday laid out $102.5 million in ARPA spending items to Cleveland City Council. That's about a third of the city’s remaining ARPA allocation from the federal government. City Council must approve the mayor's proposed spending.

About half of the money in the mayor's proposal would go toward housing. The administration wants to slate $35 million for housing construction, $10 million for home repairs and $5 million for home rehabilitation for small contractors and nonprofits.

Bibb is proposing to spend more than $10 million on public safety programs. That comprises $5 million to pair police with social workers to respond to mental health calls, $2.7 million for ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology and $2.3 million for dashboard cameras in police cars.

City Hall itself would get about $16.4 million to replace the century-old building’s roof and insulation.

Council President Blain Griffin said he aims to begin passing legislation authorizing the spending at council’s Sept. 12 meeting.

