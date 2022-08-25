Your Ohio midterm election voting questions answered

We at Ideastream Public Media have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from the Buckeye State we have answered thus far.

Do you have a question we haven't answered yet?

Q: What U.S. Congressional district am I in, and who are the candidates?

A: You can look up your congressional district on the Secretary of State’s website here. You can also use this link to find your sample ballot, including candidates that are running to represent you on that site at this link.

You can also follow our elections coverage to evaluate the issues that matter most to you.

Q: How do you get accurate information on what candidates stand for on all levels of government?

A: The League of Women Voters has a good nonpartisan guide to the candidates' views that you can find at vote411.org . Make sure to check back regularly because some candidates may not have submitted their responses yet for the midterms.

Q: I go to college in a different county than my permanent address. Do I have to apply to vote in that county?

A: The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has this guidance for college student voters on its website :

“A college student may vote using his or her Ohio school residence address if the student does not intend to return to a different permanent address. When a college student registers to vote from his or her school address, the school residence is considered to be the place to which the student’s habitation is fixed and to which, whenever the student is absent, the student intends to return, and is considered by the student to be his or her permanent residence at the time of voting.”

You can also find more details on requesting an absentee ballot or registering in a new county here.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Oct. 11, 2022. You can register or check your registration here.

This post will be updated as we continue to answer questions about how to vote in the upcoming midterm election.