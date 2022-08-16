Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force.

Speaking a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.

“The quickest we can get out of this decree, the better it will be for the police department and the taxpayers, so we can kind of use that money to reinvest back in the community in the long term,” Bibb said.

Asked whether the city had set a date for asking a federal judge to terminate the decree, Bibb replied, “I am working as quickly as I possibly can to get out of it.”

The mayor’s comments were his administration’s strongest signal yet that it was looking to exit the consent decree that has mandated changes to police policies, practices and training.

In an Aug. 2 memo to Monitor Hassan Aden, Law Director Mark Griffin highlighted the decline in police use of force and increase in de-escalation techniques. The memo was submitted to Cleveland City Council and released publicly.

While he stopped short of requesting an end to court oversight, Griffin pointed Aden to a new set of Justice Department recommendations for consent decrees – among them, minimizing the cost to the local jurisdiction and holding a termination hearing within five years.

Cleveland’s consent decree is now more than seven years old. The city has budgeted $3.9 million for compliance in 2022, which includes payments to the monitoring team.

The city’s attorneys have recently sparred with the monitoring team over the monitor’s suggestion that Cleveland should challenge an arbitrator’s ruling that reinstated a fired police officer. The next court hearing on Cleveland’s progress under the consent decree is scheduled for Sept. 22.

During last year’s mayoral campaign, Bibb endorsed a ballot issue to grant broad new powers to a police oversight board – a change to the city’s charter that will outlast the consent decree. The mayor now must implement the voter-passed initiative. Bibb and council are expected to announce their nominees for the new Community Police Commission soon.