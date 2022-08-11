Police chase near Wilmington follows incident at Cincinnati FBI office

An armed individual attempted to get inside the Cincinnati FBI office Thursday, prompting a police chase that led officers to Chester Township in Clinton County. A confrontation was unfolding, according to police and emergency management officials.

"Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor," reports Clinton County EMA in a Facebook post.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when the FBI reported "an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility" at the FBI Cincinnati Field Office. The agency says armed FBI agencies responded to an alarm. The suspect then fled northbound on I-71.

Police shutdown I-71 and multiple roadways in Clinton County outside Wilmington, Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed between Route 73 and US 68.

"Law Enforcement operations still underway in vicinity of Center & Smith Roads. LOCKDOWN still in effect for 1 mile radius of Center & Smith Roads. Please remain indoors and keep your doors locked," said Clinton County EMA at 12:30 p.m.

"The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH, trying to resolve this critical incident," says an FBI statement released at noon.

This story will be updated.

