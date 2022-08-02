Bride Sweeney defeats Monique Smith, Kent Smith wins over John Barnes: Ohio Aug. 2 primary results

In a low-turnout Aug. 2 primary, Republican and Democratic voters in Northeast Ohio selected their state legislative candidates to face off in the November election.

Few voters cast ballots in this primary – a contest scheduled deep into the summer thanks to the prolonged legal battles over redistricting. In Cuyahoga County, just 10% of registered voters showed up, according to unofficial results.

Democratic state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney has defeated state Rep. Monique Smith in a primary that pitted two incumbents against one another in the western suburbs of Cleveland. Sweeney will face Republican candidate Michael Lamb.

On the East Side of the city and in neighboring suburbs, state Rep. Kent Smith dispatched former state lawmaker John Barnes Jr. in a Democratic primary for Ohio’s 21st Senate District. In this highly Democratic district, Smith will have a significant advantage in the November general election.

South Euclid attorney Elliot Forhan emerged victorious from a three-way Democratic primary in Ohio’s 21st House District. Forhan will face Republican candidate Kelly Powell in this strongly Democratic district.

Republican state Sen. Nathan Manning fended off a challenge from state board of education member Kirsten Hill.

Manning will face Democratic candidate Anthony Eliopoulos in November. Ohio Senate District 13 includes Lorain, Erie and Huron counties and is closely divided between Democrats and Republicans, according to Dave’s Redistricting.

In a strongly Republican senate district that links Medina and Ashland counties, Melanie Miller defeated Brunswick Mayor Ron Falconi and Terry Robertson. She will compete against Democrat Drew Burge in November.

GOP candidate Jolene Austin won her primary in Ohio House District 14 and will face Parma City Council President Sean Brennan in November. The district includes Parma, Parma Heights and part of Cleveland.