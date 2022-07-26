Prosecutors will request no bond for Columbus man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl

Prosecutors say the Columbus man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl should be held without bond until his trial.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, entered not guilty pleas to two rape charges at his arraignment on Monday.

The case drew national attention when a doctor said the child had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of new restrictions in her home state.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Fuentes, who appeared via video feed from the Franklin County jail, had a relationship with the girl's family and has lived in the Columbus area for about seven years.

Court documents indicate Fuentes confessed to police that he raped the girl on at least two occasions earlier this year, both times when she was nine years old.

Records show Franklin County Children Services reported the girl's subsequent pregnancy to Columbus police on June 22.

Two days later, an Ohio state law went into effect banning abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks' gestation.

The story, first reported by the Indianapolis Star, quickly became a national talking point for abortion rights supporters, while some abortion opponents and news outlets cast doubt on the legitimacy of the account.

Some conservatives such as Ohio’s Republican governor and attorney general questioned whether the case was real.

The Dispatch reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has signed an immigration detainer warrant that would prevent Fuentes—a native of Guatemala—from being released from custody, even if he were to post bond.

