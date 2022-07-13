© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Ohio ends year with good sales tax and income tax numbers which means a lot of extra money

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published July 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks (fifth from right) smiles as Gov. Mike DeWine talks about the $3.5 billion capital budget bill he signed on June 14, 2022.
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The fiscal year that ended on June 30 closed with a bang, according to Ohio’s Office of Budget and Management. But more than half of the extra money in the state’s coffers is already spoken for.

OBM’s June report shows the state’s total revenues for the fiscal year were up 12% over estimates, or $4.3 billion. But the state isn't as flush with cash as that might suggest.

"The cash balance I would not completely characterize as a surplus," said budget director Kim Murnieks. "The recent capital budget did allocate some one-time uses for some of the additional funding, including using some of that cash to fund the state capital budget instead of borrowing and issuing more state debt. And that will save taxpayers more than a billion and a half dollars long term in the future."

Murnieks said the capital budget allows the first $1.5 billion to be utilized as cash and then more could be allocated toward the capital budget, up to $2.7 billion.

The June report shows $10.7 billion in personal income tax collections, which is 20.8% more than what was forecasted, and sales tax receipts are up 5.8% over estimates. But Murnieks said consumer spending during the pandemic is starting to slow down, so sales tax revenue will likely go down too.

There have been many suggestions on spending the extra funds — both these budget funds as well as federal COVID-19 relief dollars that haven't been allocated yet. Food banks have been vocal in their request, saying they're still struggling with the effects of the pandemic while they're seeing increases related to inflation.

In an interview for "The State of Ohio" last month, Murnieks said, "we will continue to see how we can, again, utilize these dollars to those investments that really have a lasting impact."

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
