© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Mourners honor Jayland Walker at funeral in Akron

WKSU | By Stephanie Czekalinski,
Anna HuntsmanIsabella KellerRyan Loew
Published July 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Jayland Walker funeral
Ryan Leow
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ilyse Walwyn, an activist from Cleveland, raises a fist as she and others stand outside the Akron Civic Center on Wednesday.

The funeral for Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old fatally shot by Akron police, will be held this afternoon at the Akron Civic Theatre. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the funeral, which will be livestreamed, begins at 1 p.m.

Police fatally shot Walker shortly after midnight on June 27 after a failed traffic stop lead to a police pursuit and brief foot chase. Eight officers fired on Walker, who was shot dozens of times.

Six days later, police released the body camera footage of Walker's death.

Jayland Walker
Government & Politics
Akron police release bodycam video of Jayland Walker shooting
Stephanie Czekalinski
Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Akron police following a car chase early Monday.

Walker's killing sparked protests in Akron, which intensified after the video of his shooting was released. The downtown Akron area is currently under curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. following "rioting, violence and other unlawful conduct," according to an executive order from Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Since Walker's death, city officials have joined his family in asking for peace during protests. On Monday, the city declared July 13 a citywide day of mourning for Walker.

Tags

Government & Politics Jayland WalkerAkron
Stephanie Czekalinski
Stephanie is the digital producer of Ideastream Public Media’s health team.
See stories by Stephanie Czekalinski
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman covers Akron and Canton for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Anna Huntsman
Isabella Keller
Izzy Keller is a Summer 2022 News Intern at Ideastream Public Media. She is a rising senior at Ohio University majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. Izzy is a proud northern Ohioan, hailing from both Cleveland and Huron.
See stories by Isabella Keller
Ryan Loew
Ryan Loew is the Digital News Editor for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Ryan Loew