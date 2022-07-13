Mourners honor Jayland Walker at funeral in Akron

The funeral for Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old fatally shot by Akron police, will be held this afternoon at the Akron Civic Theatre. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the funeral, which will be livestreamed, begins at 1 p.m.

Police fatally shot Walker shortly after midnight on June 27 after a failed traffic stop lead to a police pursuit and brief foot chase. Eight officers fired on Walker, who was shot dozens of times.

Six days later, police released the body camera footage of Walker's death.

Walker's killing sparked protests in Akron, which intensified after the video of his shooting was released. The downtown Akron area is currently under curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. following "rioting, violence and other unlawful conduct," according to an executive order from Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Since Walker's death, city officials have joined his family in asking for peace during protests. On Monday, the city declared July 13 a citywide day of mourning for Walker.