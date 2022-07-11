Akron officials say misinformation and threats are circulating in wake of Jayland Walker's killing

Akron officials will not be immediately releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. That reiteration came in a Monday news conference as Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said misinformation is circulating about who was involved and that officers are receiving death threats.

“The challenge right now is there have been bounties placed on police officers' heads … We have a duty to protect the community, to serve the community, but we also have a duty and responsibility to protect the officers and their families,” Mylett said.

The names will be released at the conclusion of the investigation, which is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and after a grand jury has reviewed the case, Mylett said.

“Until then, out of an abundant caution for the officers’ safety, we’re not going to do that," he said. "We’ve had people threaten officers and identify officers with misinformation who weren’t even there. So you can try to put yourselves in their position, them and their families. I know it’s difficult, that’s a large ask, but we’re not going to release the names.”

The officers remain on paid administrative leave, despite rumors to the contrary, Mylett said.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan added that the threats to officers are not necessarily coming from people who have been peacefully protesting and calling for police reform. Local organizations like Freedom BLOC and Serve the People have submitted a list of demands to the city, which include releasing the names of the officers and firing them.

Horrigan has received the demands and plans to respond after meeting with the organizations, he added.

“I am willing to meet with any group to talk about some of their concerns but not going to unilaterally agree to demands before a meeting,” Horrigan said.

A community relations team from the U.S. Department of Justice plans to facilitate the conversations with city officials and community groups, Horrigan added.

The Walker family’s legal team will hold a news conference in Akron on Monday afternoon to call for an end to what they call “the city’s efforts to blame Jayland” for the shooting, according to a news release.

Horrigan said that was never the city’s intent.

“I sincerely apologize on behalf of the city if they’re feeling we’re trying to blame them," he said. "That’s not the case at all."

Mylett added on, saying, "There's never been any intention at all to vilify Jayland Walker.”

“We had a duty and responsibility to get information out to the public’s hands on what happened," he said. "We tried to do so respectfully.”

The Walker family is also calling for an end to the city’s curfew, which is in effect for the downtown area overnight. Horrigan announced on Monday that the curfew will be shortened to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We appreciate all those who have been able to peacefully demonstrate and have no serious safety concerns that would justify having an earlier curfew at this time,” Horrigan said. “We’re also helping to help out our downtown businesses … who have struggled closing on the early times.”

Mylett added that a car caravan at the protests is acceptable.

“So long as the participants are nonviolent, we are going to give them space. They have committed to us that they're not going to engage in violence,” he said.

Later Monday evening, Akron City Council will vote on a resolution to declare Wednesday a “city-wide day of mourning” in respect of Walker’s funeral happening that day.

Community groups are calling for residents to speak out during the public comment period of Monday’s council meeting, which is being held virtually over Zoom. Freedom BLOC is hosting a town hall conversation outside of city hall ahead of the meeting.