Akron reissues downtown curfew beginning Thursday at 10 p.m.

The city of Akron has reissued its downtown curfew order, taking effect Thursday at 10 p.m., according to a statement from Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the city issues a separate order lifting it.

The order comes as protests over the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have continued in the downtown area as well as other neighborhoods.

Walker was shot and killed by police after a car and foot chase June 27.

Jack Helbig / Ideastream Public Media Some downtown Akron businesses have boarded up windows as a precaution due to ongoing protests over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police.

Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel are exempt from the order, as well as members of the news media, according to a press release. Individuals traveling to their place of work or residence, seeking medical care, or fleeing from “dangerous circumstances” are also exempt.

The downtown curfew boundary is as follows, according to the release:

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

The city previously issued a curfew Monday, July 4 after protests turned destructive downtown. The curfew was lifted Wednesday, July 6.