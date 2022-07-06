President Joe Biden highlights rescue plan for union pensions in Cleveland

In a visit to Cleveland on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said his federal stimulus package was throwing a long-sought lifeline to struggling labor pension plans.

Biden spoke at Max S. Hayes High School, a career training school in Cleveland, in a gym packed with union members.

There, the president touted a fund created by the American Rescue Plan Act that will offer as much as $90 billion in grants to multi-employer retirement plans. A federal agency that insures those plans, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, was projected to go insolvent in 2026.

“Who is the backbone of this country? It’s you, the American worker,” Biden said. “I promised you I’d be the most pro-worker, pro-union, pro-labor president in our history, and there’s another promise I’m going to be keeping as well.”

Biden used the event to argue that his stimulus plan had delivered results for workers as the economy bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic, even as inflation drives up the costs of necessities.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Rep. Shontel Brown met Biden at Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and spoke before the president at Max Hayes.

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee in this year’s Senate race, was absent. Instead, he campaigned in southeast Ohio. Ryan — who is attempting to defeat Donald Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance in a state won twice by the former president — has criticized his own party in TV ads.