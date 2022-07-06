A voter guide for Ohio's Aug. 2, 2022 primary election

Ohio's second primary election is Aug. 2. The races for Ohio House and Senate seats were pushed back from the normal May primary because of disagreements over new district maps.

After the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of legislative district maps as unconstitutional, a federal court ordered the state to implement the third set of invalidated maps for a special August primary and for the November general election. This special state legislative election primary could cost taxpayers about $20 million.

Early in-person and absentee voting starts Wednesday, July 6. Voters can find their redrawn districts at Vote.Ohio.gov.

This voter guide can help you to navigate Ohio's Aug. 2 special election, including information on how to vote, and how to find what will appear on your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the Aug. 2 primary election is July 5.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11.

Check to see if you are registered here, and if not, get registered here.

If you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

Early voting

Early voting begins Wednesday, July 6, and includes the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before Election Day, Aug. 2.

Early voting hours vary, depending on the date you plan to cast your vote:

July 6-8: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

July 11-15: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



July 18-22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

July 25-29: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.



July 30: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 31: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Aug. 1: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.





You can find your early voting polling location by clicking on the county you live in on this map. Most are at your county's board of elections office.

In-person voting

Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Your polling location varies depending on where you live, and it might not even be the closest station to you. Find your official polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. There, you can also see a sample ballot that includes your options for the Ohio House and Senate seats, as well as any local levies and ballot initiatives.

Do I need an ID?

Yes, but not necessarily a picture ID. To request an absentee ballot or cast your vote in person, Ohio law requires some form of acceptable identification, which include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address, as long as your present residential address is in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

A photo ID issued by the United States government or the state of Ohio, that contains your name and current address, and that is not expired



An original or copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document with your name and present address ("current" means in the last 12 months).



Check the entire list of acceptable IDs here.

If you do not bring an acceptable form of ID, or if your eligibility is in question because you moved or changed your name but didn't update your registration, you can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Voting provisionally simply means election officials need to double-check your eligibility. To do so, you must visit your county's board of elections within one week after Election Day to provide identification so your vote can be counted in the final election totals. Election officials are also required to attempt to contact voters by mail, phone or email to resolve any issues with their ballots.

Absentee voting

Absentee voting by mail begins July 6 and ends Aug. 2.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election in which you want to vote.

If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Hospitalized voting

If you or your minor child are in the hospital on Election Day, you must submit a properly completed and signed request to the board of elections of the county in which your voting residence is located by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

To be eligible under this provision, you or your minor child must be confined in a hospital because of an accident or unforeseeable medical emergency. If you or your minor child are hospitalized in the same county where you are registered to vote, two representatives of the board of elections can deliver the ballot to you, wait while you mark the ballot and return your voted ballot to the board office.

Additionally, you may include in your absentee ballot application a request that your county board of elections gives your unmarked ballot to a designated relative who shall deliver the ballot to you in the hospital and return your voted ballot to the board office.

Visit the Secretary of State's website to request a Hospitalized Absentee Ballot Request Form.

Voters with disabilities

Any Ohio voter with a qualifying disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act can request an absentee ballot to complete through the accessible absentee voting system.

Visit the Secretary of State's website to request an Accessible Absentee Ballot.

What am I voting on?

To see what's on the ballot where you live, follow the link of the county you live in and enter your address on the local board of elections' website:

Don't see your county listed? Find it here.

