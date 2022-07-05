Cleveland requests proposals for home broadband internet expansion

Cleveland is soliciting proposals to increase broadband access for residents who have little or no high-speed internet.

The city plans to tap $20 million in federal stimulus funds both to connect residents and to expand Cleveland’s fiber optic cable infrastructure.

Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration issued the request for proposals for free or low-cost internet connections last Friday. The fiber optic expansion will come in a future, second phase, according to the city.

The Bibb administration aims to make regular internet users out of as many as 50,000 residents who currently aren’t connected, according to the proposal. The city is also asking potential vendors to pitch promotional and educational campaigns for the new service.

“Internet access is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” Bibb said in a city news release. “But too many Clevelanders lack the support they need to effectively engage online.”

More than half of Cleveland households, or 56%, have wired home broadband such as cable, fiber optic or DSL – far less than the statewide figure of 70%, the latest American Community Survey data shows.

Around 27% of Cleveland households have no internet subscription, and about 14% access the internet exclusively through their phone’s data plan.

Lower-income families tend to be less connected. About 44% of Cleveland households making less than $20,000 have no internet subscription, compared to 9.1% of households making $75,000 or more.

Last year, Cleveland City Council set money aside for broadband from the city’s American Rescue Plan allotment. As a mayoral candidate, Bibb criticized council for allocating the funds without a plan for how to spend it.

Now it’s Bibb’s job to see a broadband plan through. The city expects to seek more money for the project from the state, philanthropies and federal infrastructure spending, according to the request for proposals.

“Our priority is increasing the number of Cleveland residents who have a home internet subscription and all the tools they need to use it,” Council President Blaine Griffin said in the release. “This is a top issue for council to ensure our residents are connected.”

Proposals are due in August. The city plans to sign a contract with a vendor by September.