U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling represents a major change for abortion policy in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion in 1973 and has reaffirmed that right in subsequent decisions.

In recent years, more states, particularly those controlled by Republicans, have adopted laws that restrict abortion, the New York Times reported.

Between 2011 and July of 2019, states have enacted 483 new abortion restrictions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion statutes.

Some of the most common restrictions passed by states nationwide include parental notification or consent for minors, limits on public funding, mandated counseling and waiting periods and regulations on abortion facilities, Guttmacher said.

The number of facilities that provide abortion in Ohio is small.

In 2017, there were 14 facilities providing abortion in the state, according to Guttmacher. Nine of those were clinics.

That year, 20,630 abortions were provided in Ohio.

Prior to Friday's ruling, Ohio had already adopted laws that restricted abortion access, according to Guttmacher.

People seeking an abortion had to receive state-directed in-person counseling that included information that the the institute said was designed to discourage people from having an abortion, then wait 24 hours before having the procedure.

A parent of a minor was required to consent before the child could have an abortion, and most patients underwent an ultrasound before the procedure because the providers were required to test for a fetal heartbeat.

Ohio also prohibited abortions in response to a genetic abnormality and abortions at 20 or more weeks after fertilization could only be performed in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised health.

There is some confusion over what the Dobbs ruling will mean in Ohio.

In May, Republican lawmakers in the Ohio Legislature introduced a new bill fashioned after a Texas abortion law, the Statehouse News Bureau reported. Like the new Texas law, this legislation would also allow private citizens to take civil action against a person performing or inducing an abortion.

The bill also allows individuals to take legal action against others who help someone get an abortion.

There are also two other pieces of legislation in the Ohio Legislature which were introduced as "trigger" bills. They would ban abortion immediately if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

In May, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he was waiting to see the Supreme Court ruling before approving language for an abortion ban in Ohio. Huffman said he wants the language to be constitutional and effective. But he said he does want an abortion ban. About a third of the Ohio House has already signed on as co-sponsors to the bill under consideration there.

Attorney General Dave Yost and Gov. Mike DeWine, both Republicans, are looking into whether a 2019 law that's been put on hold by a federal court might be able to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The so-called “heartbeat” law bans abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people even know they are pregnant.

