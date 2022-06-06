© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ruling putting invalidated Ohio House, Senate maps in place for August primary sparks lawsuits

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau

The federal court decision ordering state House and Senate maps that were ruled unconstitutional in March be used for an August 2 primary is generating lawsuits.

Minority Democrats are pushing back on what they view as unfair fallout from the implementation of maps approved months ago but never upheld as constitutional.

Six people who want to run as Democrats for the legislature or the state central committee have filed suit, saying Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose illegally blocked their petitions. He has said the filing deadline was in February, before the federal court got involved. But the Democrats say there were no valid maps in place at that filing deadline, and with an August 2 primary, the deadline should be 90 days prior or May 4, which they say they met.

Another suit comes from Democratic Rep. Adam Miller, who says when he filed for re-election in February he was in the same district, but the third set of maps – which the federal court ordered used for the primary – put him up against Minority Leader Allison Russo. He wants the court to give candidates 30 days to move to new districts if they want to run.

The Ohio Supreme Court has fast tracked both cases, with filings due next week.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Ohio legislative redistrictingOhio Supreme CourtElection 2022
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
