Second death in Cuyahoga County Jail this year also attributed to heart disease

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has announced the cause of death for a 39-year-old man who died in the county jail in April.

Shondo Moffitt was found unresponsive in his cell on April 11 and was brought to a MetroHealth hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the medical examiner’s office, he died of heart disease.

County officials released few details about Moffitt’s death, only that he collapsed at around 12:30 p.m. and died shortly after.

Moffitt was booked into the jail on February 15. During his time there, he was taken to a MetroHealth hospital, which has a contract with the county to provide medical care at the jail.

About two weeks before he died, Moffitt’s public defender had requested that he be moved to home confinement to resume medical treatment with his doctor at University Hospitals because of high blood pressure and possible cancer.

The judge handling his case did not respond to the request before Moffitt’s death.

Moffitt was the second person to die while confined at the jail. In January, 30-year-old Adam Weakley also died of heart disease.

The medical examiner has not released the autopsy reports for Moffitt or Weakley.