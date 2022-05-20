Cause of death identified for Cleveland man who died at Cuyahoga County jail in January

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has announced the cause of death for a 30-year-old man who died in the county jail in January.

The full cause of death for Cleveland resident Adam Weakley is listed as hypertensive and ischemic cardiovascular disease, essentially blocked arteries in his heart that lead to his death.

Based on court records, Weakley arrived at the jail on Jan. 12, 2022 and was found unresponsive in his cell on January 16.

The county has yet to release details of the events leading up to Weakley’s death.

“We offer our deepest condolences to those close to Mr. Weakley,” Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland said in January. “An in-depth investigation has begun, and we will be working with our partners at MetroHealth Medical Center and the County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what occurred.”

It’s unclear from court records why Weakly was brought to the jail.

A burglary and menacing case from 2020 had been delayed twice, most recently in July of last year, after a psychiatrist found him not competent to stand trial.

The medical examiner has not released the autopsy report.

Weakley is one of two people known to have died at the jail this year. The other, Shondo Moffitt, died in April shortly after his lawyer petitioned the judge in his case to release him for medical treatment with his regular doctor for high blood pressure and a possible kidney tumor.

The cause of death in that case has not been released.