Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Downtown Cleveland urges demonstrators to fight for abortion rights

Supporters of reproductive rights gathered in Downtown Cleveland Saturday, in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade ruling.

Hundreds gathered for the “Bans off Our Bodies” rally at Willard Park, carrying signs reading, “Defend the choice,” “We won’t go back,” and “Abortion is healthcare.”

They chanted “We are the power” before speakers including Ohio state Rep. Emilia Sykes urged demonstrators to vote and continue to fight.

“This fight is only just beginning. And we are going to ask you to dig deep. And to dig really, really deep,” Sykes said. “Because the folks who do not want us to be able to say what we want to do in our lives are just as energized as we are, unfortunately.”

Lenore Robinson from Wickliffe stood close to the stage with a sign reading, “We won’t go back.” The sign included a picture of a clothes hanger, a reminder of a time when abortions were illegal.

“I’m a nurse. I’m a grandma. I’m a mom. And I’ve been with women who have had septic abortions, and I’ve been with women who are trying to decide what to do with their bodies. I’m not going to let that ever change,” Robinson said. “I’m here for my daughters, my granddaughters and my granddaughters to be.”

Close friends and Shaker Heights residents Sam Hunt, Tae’Lor Windham and Janée Kelly came to the rally together.

“This is honestly a pro-life rally because we care about people living their best lives, not being controlled in their bodies, in their relationships,” Kelly said.

“Here in Cleveland we have the highest infant mortality and birth complications for Black women, so abortion access is health care. It’s important for Black women in our community,” she continued. “To show solidarity and to show up and be in numbers and be another person of color in the crowd is important to me.”

1 of 3 — Beulah Osueke New Voices for Reproductive Justice.jfif “We do not look to court systems for permission or validation … our liberation cannot be legislated.” — Beulah Osueke from New Voices for Reproductive Justice Gabriel Kramer 2 of 3 — Pro life until sign.jfif Demonstrators carried homemade signs critical of pro-life supporters. Gabriel Kramer 3 of 3 — Ohio state Rep Emilia Sykes.jpg Ohio state Rep. Emilia Sykes thanks demonstrators for attending the rally. Gabriel Kramer

Windham is confident that Ohio lawmakers will make abortion illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“Ohio is Texas-light. Ohio is going to hell in a handbasket. Ohio is a terrible, terrible place. I can't believe that they're serious about this right now,” Windham said.

All three said they would consider leaving Ohio if abortion laws change in the state.

A leaked draft opinion published by Politico earlier this month suggests the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe decision. Such a ruling would give states the power to legalize or ban abortions.

In Ohio, the so-called “Heartbeat bill” could go into effect, making it illegal to terminate a pregnancy as early as six weeks, often before women are aware they’re pregnant. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in 2019.

DeWine, a Republican, has said he would sign a total abortion ban bill that would be triggered if Roe is overturned.

“We are a state that has become very red,” said Iris Harvey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. “It’s important for us to let Ohioans know that abortion is legal and safe right now and that we want our legislators, we want those people who represent us to represent our will and we believe that abortion is a right and it is a personal choice.”