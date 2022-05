An Ohio redistricting process that began in August 2021 to draw new state legislative district maps has seen many twists and turns that eventually entangled all three branches of government.

A constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2015 overhauled the process to draw Ohio's 99 House seats and 33 Senate seats

