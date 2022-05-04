Justice Department charges three from NE Ohio in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a mother and son with Northeast Ohio connections and a 20-year-old Brunswick man with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The charges were filed Tuesday.

Colton Wargo is 26 and from Westlake. His mother, Kimberly Wargo, is 55 and from Olmsted Falls, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Their first appearance in federal court was scheduled for Wednesday.

Federal investigators found through a search warrant that Colton’s cell phone was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was interviewed almost a year ago at his home in Westlake and admitted to being inside the Capitol for around 30 minutes. Kimberly also admitted at the same time that she entered the Capitol with her son amid the riot.

In court filings, the government included several photos of Kimberly and Colton Wargo entering the Capitol and walking around. Neither are charged with damaging any property or assaulting officers.

Kimberly Wargo told investigators they left the building after being told to by a law enforcement officer.

Justin Smith is 20 years old and from Brunswick. Investigators say he traveled to the Capitol and entered the building during the siege. The FBI began investigating Smith after a tip in March from someone who did not know him personally. Others who spoke to law enforcement said he spoke about participating in the storming of the Capitol afterwards.

Based on a Facebook account the government identifies as belonging to Smith, he works in landscaping and belongs to at least one conservative political organization.

All three are charged with disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

The Department of Justice has charged around 800 people with involvement in the events of Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The investigation is ongoing.