Here's a rundown of results in several Ohio congressional primary races

Voters across the state cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, deciding which Ohio congressional district candidates will go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election.

Here's a rundown of primary results in several of those districts.

4th District

Democrat Tamie Wilson will seek to unseat incumbent Republican Jim Jordan in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District.

Wilson, a business strategist and life coach, beat out fellow Democrat Jeffrey Sites in Tuesday's primary, according to The Associated Press.

Jordan, who has represented the 4th District since 2007, ran unopposed.

The newly revamped 4th District stretches across a swath of counties from Ashland County to Auglaize County, including the communities of Delaware, Lima, Mansfield and Marion. It leans solidly Republican at 67%, compared to 31% Democratic.

5th District

In Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, Democrat Craig Swartz will face U.S. Rep Bob Latta in November, The Associated Press is reporting.

Latta, the Republican incumbent, was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. He has represented the district since 2007.

Swartz, a consultant and real estate agent, bested Martin Heberling III for the Democratic nomination.

The district has a solid edge for the GOP however, 60% Republican to 37% Democratic. It stretches from Lorain County to the Indiana border south of the 9th District and includes the communities of Elyria, Findlay, Norwalk, Bowling Green and Van Wert.

6th District

Republican U.S Rep. Bill Johnson will square off with Democrat Lou Lyras in Ohio’s 6th District this fall, according to The Associated Press.

Johnson, the Republican incumbent, has represented the 6th District since 2011.

Lyras beat contenders Martin Alexander, Eric Jones and Shawna Roberts for the Democratic nomination. The Republican side of the ballot included John Anderson, Michael Morgenstern and Gregory Zelenitz.

The 6th District leans 59% Republican to 39% Democratic. Running along the eastern side of the state, it includes Alliance, Marietta, New Philadelphia and Youngstown.

7th District

Former Trump White House aide Max Miller will be the Republican candidate in the 7th District this November, The Associated Press is reporting. He'll run against Democrat Matthew Diemer.

Jonah Schulz, Charlie Gaddis and Anthony Leon Alexander were also on the Republican side of the ballot in this district's primary. Other Democrats on the ballot were Patrick Malley and Tristan Rader, although Rader had suspended his campaign.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, the 7th District Republican incumbent, announced his retirement after early voting began.

The northern end of the 7th District links most West Side suburbs of Cuyahoga County with Solon and a few other East Side suburbs. To the south, the district encompasses Medina County, Wayne County and a portion of Holmes County. The district favors the GOP at 54% Republican to 44% Democratic.

9th District

Republican contender J.R. Majewski will face long-serving U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the Democratic incumbent, according to The Associated Press.

Kaptur, who was unopposed in Tuesday’s election, has represented the 9th District since 1983.

Also on the Republican side of the ballot were Beth Deck, Theresa Gavarone and Craig Riedel. Independent candidate Youseff Baddar will also run in November's general election.

The district once known as the snake on the lake now stretches across Fulton and Williams Counties. It includes the cities of Defiance, Sandusky and Toledo. It’s split 49% Republican to 49% Democratic.

12th District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson will be the Republican nominee against Democrat Amy Rippel-Elton in the 12th District this fall, The Associated Press has reported.

Candidate Michael Fletcher ran on the Democratic side of the ballot, while Brandon Lape was on the Republican side. Balderson has represented the 12th District since 2018.

The district encompasses central and southeast portions of the state, including the communities of Athens, Lancaster, Millersburg, Mount Vernon and Zanesville. The district leans heavily to the GOP at 63% Republican versus 35% Democratic.

14th District

Matt Kilboy, a Navy veteran and owner of a small health care consulting business, will be the Democratic nominee this fall, according to The Associated Press. He'll challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. David Joyce.

Patrick Awtrey ran against Joyce on the Republican side in the primary. Joyce has represented the 14th District since 2013. It encompasses the northeast Ohio communities of Andover, Ashtabula, Garrettsville, Mentor, Painesville and Warren. The district leans 54% Republican to 43% Democratic.