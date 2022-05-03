© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate president removes himself from Ohio Redistricting Commission as new maps deadline looms

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published May 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT
Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) presents a new Congressional district map, drawn by the Senate Republican Caucus.
There will be a new member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for Wednesday's meeting, two days before a fifth attempt at legal House and Senate maps is due to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) was appointed by Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to replace him on the seven-member Republican commission.

McColley helped create the 15-district Congressional map approved by Republican state lawmakers in November, which the Ohio Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. A second congressional map was passed by Republicans on the commission, and is still under review. But voters in the May primary cast ballots for candidates in districts from that second, still-disputed map.

Huffman didn’t give a reason for the change, but Huffman and Cupp have been singled out by the court’s majority for controlling the process to maintain an advantage for Republicans.

If maps aren’t passed and upheld by the court by May 28, a federal court said it will implement a set of maps ruled unconstitutional in March.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
