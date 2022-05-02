© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Akron City Council looks at proposed ward maps for 2023

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT
Proposed Akron 2023 ward maps.jpg
TRIAD Research Group
/
City of Akron
The proposed map for Akron City Council's ward is similar to the map in place for the past decade -- but has some changes around the North Hill neighborhood.

At a special meeting Monday night, Akron City Council unveiled proposed ward maps for next year’s election. After a four percent drop in total population, the ten wards will each average about 19,000 people. But there will be slight shifts in a few boundaries -- most notably around North Hill – which has increased in population. Council Vice-President Jeff Fusco says that’s because Akron declared itself a Welcoming City.

“[The] bad news is we’ve lost population; the good news is we’ve gained population in one of the areas of the city, and that’s primarily due to new Akronites: immigrants and refugees.”

The maps were drawn by the same team which drew the new Summit County Council districts, as well as new boundaries for Cuyahoga Falls City Council. Fusco invites public comment about the proposed maps via email to redistricting@akronohio.gov.

Tags

Government & Politics Akron City Councilredistricting
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. While a Kent State student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content