Government & Politics

Watch: Ohio gubernatorial candidates talk about the issues

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow,
Karen KaslerJo Ingles
Published April 29, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT
Ohio Election 2022 graphic
Statehouse News Bureau

Several candidates are vying for the Republican and Democratic nomination in Ohio's gubernatorial race. Whoever wins the May 3 primary will square off in the November general election.

The candidates talked about the issues they think are most important for the state of Ohio. Below are the full interviews with each candidate.

Watch: Joe Blystone, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: John Cranley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate

Watch: Mike DeWine, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: Jim Renacci, Ohio Gubernatorial Republican candidate

Watch: Nan Whaley, Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic candidate

Government & Politics Election 2022Candidates for Ohio GovernorGov. Mike DeWineMay primaryJohn CranleyNan WhaleyJoe BlystoneJim Renacci
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
