Government & Politics

Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate candidates not endorsed by Trump are still likely to show him support

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published April 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
The field of Republican candidates for US Senate at the Ohio Debate Commission's debate at Central State University in March 2022: from far left, JD Vance, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Josh Mandel, Mark Pukita, Matt Dolan and Neil Patel.
Joshua A. Bickel/Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Com
/
The Columbus Dispatch
Former President Donald Trump was at the Delaware County Fairgrounds this weekend with his newly endorsed candidate in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race, J.D. Vance.

But what does that do to the campaigns of three other leading candidates in that race who had been marketing themselves as strong Trump followers?

In his ads, Mike Gibbons said he's "Trump tough." So does Jane Timken, who also calls herself a "MAGA conservative." While Josh Mandel's tag line is "pro-God, pro-gun, pro-Trump."

But Republican pollster Neil Newhouse said he doesn’t think Gibbons, Timken, or Mandel should change their ads or approach.

“If anything, I would probably double down on it right now. Given you've got five candidates in this race that are all getting at least 9% or so of the vote, you've got a third of the voters basically undecided here. Confusion reigns," Newhouse said.

“If these candidates are not talking about support for Trump, many voters may very well assume that the candidates don't support him, which is, that could be damaging in the Republican primary. So I would not take my foot off the gas. I press down the pedal a little bit harder.”

Newhouse says there are ways for non-endorsed candidates to promote their support of Trump without implying he’s endorsed them. Last year Trump told Republicans to stop using the former president's name and likeness to raise funds.

But with some Republicans saying they’re angry that Trump has endorsed Vance, who opposed Trump before he launched his U.S. Senate campaign last year, Newhouse said the race could be wide open.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & Politics Ohio primaryElection 2022Donald Trump
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
