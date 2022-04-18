© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

State appeals court rules against use of eminent domain for bike trail expansion in Mahoning County

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Mill Creek biking.JPG
Mill Creek Metro Parks
A man biking on a trail at Mill Creek Metro Parks.

Mill Creek Metro Park’s new bike trail expansion in Youngstown is on hold after a recent court decision. A state appeals court in Mahoning County last week ruled against the park’s attempt to use eminent domain to take private property to create the new bike trail.

The park’s Executive Director Aaron Young says their trail expansion would provide many benefits to residents.

Aaron Young
What the expansion of the bike trail would mean

“They are great recreational opportunities. They are transformational alternatives. They are, in some instances, linear park ways.”

Young says the trail would run along an old railroad bed from Western Reserve Road in Youngstown south into Leetonia.

The Board of Park Commissioners will meet with its legal counsel in the coming month to decide its next steps.

Government & Politics Mill Creek Metro Parks hike and bike trail
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
