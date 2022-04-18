State appeals court rules against use of eminent domain for bike trail expansion in Mahoning County

Mill Creek Metro Park’s new bike trail expansion in Youngstown is on hold after a recent court decision. A state appeals court in Mahoning County last week ruled against the park’s attempt to use eminent domain to take private property to create the new bike trail.

The park’s Executive Director Aaron Young says their trail expansion would provide many benefits to residents.

“They are great recreational opportunities. They are transformational alternatives. They are, in some instances, linear park ways.”

Young says the trail would run along an old railroad bed from Western Reserve Road in Youngstown south into Leetonia.

The Board of Park Commissioners will meet with its legal counsel in the coming month to decide its next steps.

